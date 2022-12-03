Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $32.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NTNX stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

