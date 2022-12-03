Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Okta by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

