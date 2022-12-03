Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Okta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Okta by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Okta by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

