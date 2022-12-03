OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) CEO Purchases $1,017,000.00 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OmniAb Trading Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.97 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

