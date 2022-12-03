One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

