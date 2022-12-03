ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Guggenheim

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Insider Activity

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.