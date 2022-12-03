Oppenheimer Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 41,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

