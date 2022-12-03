Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.87. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,485 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,737 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,228 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

