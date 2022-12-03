Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTIS opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.