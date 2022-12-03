Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

