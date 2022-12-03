Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $21.03 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Bank of America downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

