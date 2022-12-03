Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 442,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

