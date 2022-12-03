Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TRND opened at $27.41 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17.

