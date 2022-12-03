Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

