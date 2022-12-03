Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $121,000.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.