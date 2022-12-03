Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $121,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

