Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.17 and its 200 day moving average is $201.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock worth $30,577,026. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

