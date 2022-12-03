Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

