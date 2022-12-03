Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
