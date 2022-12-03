Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,113,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,489 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,305,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,150,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $570,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

