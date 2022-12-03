Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 454,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

