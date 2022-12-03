Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $12,089,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,102.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 565,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 219,410 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $61.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

