Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 4.58.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,897,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

