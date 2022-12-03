Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PR opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 4.58.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 947,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,897,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

