PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.