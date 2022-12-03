Piper Sandler Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $98.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

DVN opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $160,242,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

