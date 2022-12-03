Piper Sandler Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Neutral

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. CL King reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $607.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

