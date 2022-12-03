Piper Sandler Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $70.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Elastic Stock Down 2.0 %

Elastic stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

