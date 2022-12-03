Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.62. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 14,332 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 108.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $48.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $36,769,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at $845,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $102,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

