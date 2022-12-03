Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.74

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading

