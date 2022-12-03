Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.74

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

