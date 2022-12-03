Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.74

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.74 and last traded at $94.74, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.
Post Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Transactions at Post
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.