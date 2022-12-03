Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87,649 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,233,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,868,000 after buying an additional 58,274 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

