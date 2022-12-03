Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

DXP Enterprises Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

