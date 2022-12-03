Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $614.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

