Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $20.03 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.42.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

