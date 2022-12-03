Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 88,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $14,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 82.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $16,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

TECK stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

