Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GPMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GPMT stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -135.13%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

