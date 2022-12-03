Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 76,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE MOV opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

