Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Big Lots Stock Performance

BIG stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $526.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.95. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

