Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,077 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 47.7% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 672,945 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,907,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:BTU opened at $31.59 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

