Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 100,856 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

ADC Therapeutics Profile

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

