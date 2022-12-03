Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,381 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,381 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 55.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 142,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $4.55 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

