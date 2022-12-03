Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.70.

Shares of BNS opened at C$51.21 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$45.26 and a 1-year high of C$74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

