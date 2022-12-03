Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $134.40

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.40 and last traded at $131.03, with a volume of 11827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.67.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.