Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $25.40. Prudential shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 10,324 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.18) to GBX 1,380 ($16.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,220 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Prudential Stock Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
