Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $23.88

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $25.40. Prudential shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 10,324 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,576 ($18.85) to GBX 1,585 ($18.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Prudential in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.18) to GBX 1,380 ($16.51) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,220 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Prudential Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

About Prudential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

