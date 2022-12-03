Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.70 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12), with a volume of 85,085 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £30.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.