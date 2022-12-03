PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock to $77.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.18, but opened at $73.99. PVH shares last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 10,327 shares changing hands.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. PVH’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

