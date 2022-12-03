Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.94

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.94 and last traded at $152.83, with a volume of 6435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.
Quanta Services Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
