Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Quhuo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QH opened at $1.43 on Friday. Quhuo has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.09.
About Quhuo
