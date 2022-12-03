RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $40.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Column Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after buying an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.