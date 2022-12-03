Raymond James Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 10.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

