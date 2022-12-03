Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 745,028 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 709,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,362,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

