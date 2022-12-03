RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RH were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 8.2% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.94.

RH stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.07. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

