Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 149,510 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2,034.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,922 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,547 and sold 152,450 shares valued at $6,833,374. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $290.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

